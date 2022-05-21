Watch CBS News
Person killed on 55 Freeway in Tustin

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A person walking on the 55 Freeway in Tustin was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on the northbound freeway at 17th Street, the CHP reported.

According to witnesses, the person was walking in the number 3 lane of the northbound freeway prior to the crash, the CHP said.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene at 1:20 a.m.

No other information about the person killed is available at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

