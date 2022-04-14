Watch CBS News

Person killed in traffic crash in Malibu area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person died Thursday when a vehicle crashed down an embankment in the Malibu area.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. on Kanan Dume Road at mile marker 11.76, north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, described only as a male.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.

First published on April 14, 2022 / 12:07 PM

