Person killed in crash on freeway transition in Mission Hills

A crash on a freeway transition road in Mission Hills Friday left a vehicle occupant dead.

The crash was reported at about 7:15 a.m. on the transition from the westbound 118 Freeway to the southbound 405 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at a hospital, the CHP reported.

The transition road was closed while an investigation was conducted into the circumstance of the crash.

Authorities also closed the transition road from the northbound 5 Freeway to the westbound 118 Freeway, along with the Laurel Canyon on-ramp to the westbound 118 Freeway.