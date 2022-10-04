Watch CBS News
Local News

Person killed after being struck by Union Pacific train near Downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pedestrian struck and killed by train near Downtown LA
Pedestrian struck and killed by train near Downtown LA 00:48

A person was killed after being hit by a train near Downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. on the part of the train tracks near S. Santa Fe Avenue, when a pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific train. 

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

No one else was injured during the collision. 

Authorities were working to discover why the pedestrian was on the train tracks. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 8:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.