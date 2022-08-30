Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

101 Freeway shut down after person jumps off freeway overpass

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.

The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park.

The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person's identification has not been released at this moment.

Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.