Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found dead after house fire in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person was found dead inside of a burnt out home in Long Beach on Monday. 

Firefighters were sent to the 2400 block of Fashion Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. after learning of the blaze, according to Long Beach Fire Department Captain Jack Crabtree. 

They arrived to find the one-story home with significant smoke and fire showing. 

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters entered the home to find one person dead inside.

Their identity has not yet been released due to the ongoing investigation. Firefighters believe it was an elderly person. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains unclear. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 11:46 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.