Person found dead after house fire in Long Beach

One person was found dead inside of a burnt out home in Long Beach on Monday.

Firefighters were sent to the 2400 block of Fashion Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. after learning of the blaze, according to Long Beach Fire Department Captain Jack Crabtree.

They arrived to find the one-story home with significant smoke and fire showing.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters entered the home to find one person dead inside.

Their identity has not yet been released due to the ongoing investigation. Firefighters believe it was an elderly person.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.