Person dies after fatal traffic collision with Huntington Beach Police officer

A person died Saturday after being involved in a traffic collision with a Huntington Beach Police officer who was in the process of responding to a radio call.

The incident, according to a press release by HBPD, happened at around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Avenue, near Broadway in Sunset Beach.

Police did not provide the exact details of the crash, but said the "involved party" was transported to the hospital where they later died of their injuries.

No police officers were injured.

Because a City of Huntington Beach vehicle was involved in the collision, the California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is urged to contact CHP Westminster Area at 714-892-4426.