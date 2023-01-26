Person dies after being hit by LA Bureau of Sanitation truck in Sherman Oaks

A person was struck and killed by a Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation garbage truck on Wednesday.

According to Councilwoman Nithya Raman, the person is "believed to be unhoused."

Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred sometime Wednesday afternoon in the City of Sherman Oaks. Officials did not disclose an exact location of the crash.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends who are mourning this loss," said Mayor Karen Bass. "Unhoused Angelenos are dying on our streets every day. Our work to bring unhoused Angelenos inside is a matter of life and death — which is why our office is treating this crisis like the emergency that it is."

According to Raman, at least three other homeless people have died in recent days in Sherman Oaks, but did not disclose details about the deaths or their cause.

"These are lives that mattered and we express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals," Raman said in a statement. "These deaths shed light on the gravity of our city's homelessness crisis and why we must respond with urgency to bring people off the streets and into shelter."