Person detained after brush fire breaks out in Burbank, police say

Person detained on suspicion of starting Burbank brush fire, police say

A person suspected of starting a brush fire in Burbank was detained Tuesday morning, police said, as firefighters responded to the blaze which led to voluntary evacuation orders in the area.

The blaze was burning along a hillside near Sunset Canyon and Orange Grove Avenue, according to the Burbank Police Department, which said someone was detained on suspicion of "deliberately setting it." It was reported at 10 a.m. and estimated to be just one to two acres in size, the Verdugo Fire Communications Center in Glendale said around 10:40 a.m.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police said forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Earlier, police said homes along Country Club Drive were under voluntary evacuation orders. Meanwhile, first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department and LA County Fire Department were assisting efforts to put it out.

No other details have been released by authorities.