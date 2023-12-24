Man barricades inside Hermosa Beach house set on fire
A man has barricaded inside a Hermosa Beach home that was set on fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on 11th Street and Ardmore Avenue in Hermosa Beach.
Firefighters said they are concerned because there is ammunition in the garage. They are trying to protect nearby properties.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
