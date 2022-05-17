Metrolink celebrates Bike To Work Week by offering free rides to bicyclists

Metrolink will offer free through Friday rides to people who board trains with their bicycles to celebrate Bike To Work Week.

"Metrolink's bike-friendly passenger trains are perfect for a summer travel adventure as well as for those riders who use their bikes for part of their commute," said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian.

"And during Bike to Work Week we invite everyone to bring their bike and take the train to work or anywhere they like, free for the entire week."

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will also offer free rides on Thursday to people who board Metro trains with their bicycles or bring their helmets on Metro buses.