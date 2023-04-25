Pennsylvania photographer captures Northern Lights in Centre Co. just outside State College Pennsylvania photographer captures Northern Lights in Centre Co. just outside State College 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than four million Americans across 30 states had a chance to see the Northern Lights -- and a photographer captured the colorful views near Penn State University!

Justin Hassel, a photographer and meteorology student from Penn State, shared the photos on social media.

Never would have imagined seeing this in central Pennsylvania, but here we are. Beautiful aurora substorm facing northwest from Jo Hays Vista in Centre County last night, just outside State College.#PAwx #aurora #AuroraBorealis #StormHour #ThePhotoHour @spann @NWSStateCollege pic.twitter.com/vh3Z7iTTz2 — Justin Hassel (@JustinH_wx) April 24, 2023

The colorful lights were captured looking northwest from the Jo Hays Vista, approximately 15 minutes outside State College between 12:15 a.m. and 12:25 a.m., according to Hassel.