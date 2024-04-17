Pennsylvania man riding motorized scooter dies after crashing into parked car in West LA

A 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he crashed while riding a motorized scooter in West Los Angeles on Tuesday.

It happened just after midnight near Beloit Avenue and Missouri Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Police say that the man was found dead later that morning in the parking garage of a nearby apartment complex.

He was identified as Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania man Henry Laveran-Stiebar on Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

"Unknown if a mechanical failure was a factor in this crash," said an LAPD statement. "Unknown if Alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash pending a toxicology exam."

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 473-0234.