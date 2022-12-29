Watch CBS News
World

Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died

By CBSLA Staff

/ AP

Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died 00:28
Legendary Brazilian football player Pele poses with a ball during the inauguration ceremony of the new technology football pitch installed at Mineira favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2014.
FILE - Legendary Brazilian football player Pelé poses with a ball during the inauguration ceremony of the new technology football pitch installed at Mineira favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2014. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of soccer, has died. He was 82. 

Since 2021, he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer discovered during a routine medical exam. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death. 

Pelé was one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century. He won a record three World Cups with Brazil and was the standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" with the national team and his club Santos. 

His exuberance and mesmerizing moves transfixed generations of fans around the globe. His flair personified his country's samba-style elegance. Late in his career, he helped popularize soccer in North America by joining the New York Cosmos.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.