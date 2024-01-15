What Pedro Pascal said at the Emmys

Actor Pedro Pascal, who's been wearing a sling, was bleeped during Monday night's Emmy Awards.

The actor was on stage to announce the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series. Pascal said he was going to "take just a second, and make this about me."

"A lot of people have been asking about my arm, and it's actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is the perfect night to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--- out of me," Pascal joked.

Culkin, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, for "Succession" looked on with a stony face.

Pascal was nominated for three Emmy awards: outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "The Last of Us," outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" and outstanding narrator for "Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World."

Pedro Pascal at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

Pascal also wore a sling at the recent Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

Video from the Golden Globes, posted on social media by the Associated Press, shows Pascal being asked what happened to his arm. The actor said he fell.

"It can happen to anybody," Pascal said.