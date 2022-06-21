Pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations available throughout L.A. County starting Tuesday

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five and under available over coming days

After both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children between the ages of five-years-old and six-months -old over the weekend, pharmacies and medical centers throughout the Southland were preparing to administer the shots as early as Tuesday.

The vaccines were approved by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opening the window for the youngest age group to get vaccinated for coronavirus for the first time during the pandemic.

"This means that the whole family essentially can be vaccinated," said Doctor Mark Ghaly with California Health and Human Services. "That means protection against the short-term and long-term consequences of COVID. That means an opportunity to take that summer vacation, send your kid off to summer camp."

While children who do contract coronavirus experience lessened symptoms and are at a much lower risk of becoming severely ill or dying as a result, health experts have indicated that that likelihood increases in unvaccinated individuals. According to data released by Los Angeles County, unvaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 17 were four-times as likely to be hospitalized due to COVID.

Vaccinations were available at several locations throughout Los Angeles County, with additional locations receiving their shipments as early as Wednesday.

Among those facilities open to administer the shots were Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where professionals were set to start doing so Tuesday afternoon after receiving a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health experts wanted parents to know that the side effects for both vaccinations would be very similar to the ones adults experienced, including fatigue and pain or swelling at the site of the shot.

For those receiving the Pfizer vaccine, approved for children between six months and four-years-old, the FDA and CDC recommend a three-dose series. On the other hand, Moderna, which is suitable for children up to five-years-old, is a two-dose series.

This news come as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 12,000 cases over the weekend, a number that officials believe may be higher in reality due to lack of reporting and at-home testing.

Several CVS Pharmacy locations had also received shipments and were prepared to administer the vaccines Tuesday morning, including the locations at:

1401 S. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia - offering both Pfizer and Moderna;



7915 Florence Ave. in Downey - offering Pfizer;



2900 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach - offering both Pfizer and Moderna;



19353 Victory Blvd. in Reseda - offering Pfizer;



2825 Cochran St. in Simi Valley - offering both Pfizer and Moderna;



25880 Mcbean Pkwy. in Santa Clarita - offering both Pfizer and Moderna.

