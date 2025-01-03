63-year-old Costa Mesa man dies after being hit by two cars in Santa Ana

A pedestrian died after they were hit by two cars in Santa Ana on Friday evening.

It happened at around 6 p.m. between Clara Street and Sullivan Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

They say that the drivers of both cars remained at the scene to try and help the victim and cooperate with their investigation.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died. He has since been identified by police as 63-year-old Costa Mesa man George Estrada Tellez.

"Based on preliminary investigation, George appeared to be walking in the eastbound lanes of 1st St. near Center St. when he was struck by two vehicles," police said in a statement.

They do not believe that drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash for either driver.

No further information was provided. Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 245-8207.