Pedestrian struck and killed on PCH in Long Beach

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach late Thursday evening.

The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m., according to Long Beach Police Department officers, who were sent to PCH and Pasadena Avenue after learning of the incident.

The victim was discovered by officers upon arrival and rushed to a hospital by paramedics. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

On Tuesday, they were identified as 45-year-old Long Beach man Juan Alvarez by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a Lexus sedan was driving west of Pacific Coast Highway and collided with a pedestrian crossing south across Pacific Coast Highway outside of a marked crosswalk," said a statement from LBPD.

Police say that the driver remained on scene to cooperate with their investigation. They do not believe that speed, distracted driving or impaired driving are factors in the deadly collision.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355.