Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Huntington Beach

A 49-year-old man lost his life on Friday after he was hit by a motorist in Huntington Beach.

The fatal accident took place on Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

When police officers arrived to the scene, they found the man lying on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

The victim was walking on a crosswalk just before 7 p.m. on Friday evening when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was a 22-year-old man, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police, according to City News Service.

HBPD believe that drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the fatal accident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 714-536-5666.