Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Huntington Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 30 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 30 AM Edition) 02:18

A 49-year-old man lost his life on Friday after he was hit by a motorist in Huntington Beach. 

The fatal accident took place on Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. 

When police officers arrived to the scene, they found the man lying on the ground. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man has not been released at this time. 

The victim was walking on a crosswalk just before 7 p.m. on Friday evening when he was struck by a vehicle. 

The driver of that vehicle was a 22-year-old man, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police, according to City News Service. 

HBPD believe that drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the fatal accident. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 714-536-5666.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 11:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.