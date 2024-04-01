Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Santa Monica

By Dean Fioresi

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Santa Monica early Monday morning. 

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. near Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. 

"The driver of the vehicle remained at the location and is actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation," police said. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

During their investigation, police closed the surrounding area to the traffic. All roads have since been reopened. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 12:45 PM PDT

