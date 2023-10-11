Pedestrian shot in drive-by shooting in Boyle Heights

A man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to South Boyle Avenue and Fourth Street, east of the Fourth Street off ramp of the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway where suspects drove up to the victim and fired at him several times before driving away.

When police arrived at the scene they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

No arrests have been made and no information was given on the possible suspects or what vehicle they were driving.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.