Pedestrian killed on freeway in Pacoima

Pedestrian killed on freeway in Pacoima

Pedestrian killed on freeway in Pacoima

A pedestrian was killed on the I-5 Freeway in Pacoima Sunday night, making investigators shut down lanes.

It happened around 8:30 p.m., according to officers.

A SigAlert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on the northbound I-5 lanes, north of State Route 118. The lanes will be blocked until future notice, officers said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)