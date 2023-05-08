Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed on freeway in Pacoima

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was killed on the I-5 Freeway in Pacoima Sunday night, making investigators shut down lanes. 

It happened around 8:30 p.m., according to officers. 

A SigAlert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on the northbound I-5 lanes, north of State Route 118. The lanes will be blocked until future notice, officers said. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:20 PM

