Pedestrian killed on 5 freeway in Boyle Heights

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the 5 freeway in Boyle Heights Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred on the southbound 5 freeway near Lorena Street just before 3 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was not immediately disclosed.

The driver remained at the scene. The circumstances of the collision were unclear.

A Sig Alert was issued and all southbound lanes of the 5 freeway were briefly shut down. They have since reopened.