Pedestrian killed on 10 Freeway in DTLA near San Pedro Street off-ramp

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on the 10 Freeway Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol officers responded a 3:34 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the San Pedro Street off-ramp where they found the victim in the middle lanes of the freeway, CHP Officer Michael Nasir said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP closed two lanes of the freeway while they conducted an investigation of the collision.