Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed on 10 Freeway in DTLA near San Pedro Street off-ramp

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pedestrian killed on 10 Freeway in DTLA near San Pedro Street off-ramp
Pedestrian killed on 10 Freeway in DTLA near San Pedro Street off-ramp 01:06

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on the 10 Freeway Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

c3be8204afdcda9eddd8c497f4822132.jpg

California Highway Patrol officers responded a 3:34 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the San Pedro Street off-ramp where they found the victim in the middle lanes of the freeway, CHP Officer Michael Nasir said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP closed two lanes of the freeway while they conducted an investigation of the collision.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 5:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.