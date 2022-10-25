Pedestrian killed in Woodland Hills
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in Woodland Hills.
The person, described only as a man, was fatally injured at about 4:15 a.m. at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Information on the identity of the person killed was not immediately available. The driver remained at the scene, police said.
