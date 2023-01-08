Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in West Covina crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

A pedestrian died Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in West Covina.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Valley Boulevard between Clubhouse Drive and Sentous Avenue, said West Covina police Lt. B. Daniel.

Additional details were not available pending an investigation that shut down all lanes of that stretch of Valley Boulevard, Daniel said.

The age of the male victim was not immediately available, he said.

KCAL-News Staff
First published on January 7, 2023 / 6:18 PM

