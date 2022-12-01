Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in 'intentional' vehicle crash in Walnut: LASD

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were investigating a pedestrian traffic death in Walnut Thursday.

Walnut Station deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the 1100 block N. Grand Ave.

L.A. County Fire paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized in unknwon condition.

The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act, the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. said.

No further details were immediately released. The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org 

