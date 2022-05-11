Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on PCH in Torrance

A driver has been arrested in a hit-and-run which left a pedestrian dead on the Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance in the early morning hours Monday.

The collision occurred in the roadway before 1:45 a.m. on the PCH near Calle Mayor.

The male pedestrian died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

Clothing and debris could be seen in the middle of the roadway. Police said the victim was not in a crosswalk.

According to police, investigators were provided security camera footage which showed the suspect's vehicle. With the help of a relative, they were able to track it to a home in Wilmington, where the suspect was arrested.

The suspect's name was not released.

Both sides of the PCH remained closed as of 7 a.m. Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area.