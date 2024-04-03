Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Los Angeles

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Echo Park Wednesday morning and police are searching for the driver who drove away from the scene.

Officers responded to Sunset Boulevard and Boylston Street around 1:45 a.m. where they found a 53-year-old man in the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The eastbound lanes on Sunset Boulevard were shutdown while police investigated the scene.

There was no description given of the suspect or the vehicle they were driving.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 7:04 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.