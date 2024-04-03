Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Los Angeles

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Echo Park Wednesday morning and police are searching for the driver who drove away from the scene.

Officers responded to Sunset Boulevard and Boylston Street around 1:45 a.m. where they found a 53-year-old man in the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The eastbound lanes on Sunset Boulevard were shutdown while police investigated the scene.

There was no description given of the suspect or the vehicle they were driving.