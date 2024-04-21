Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Pomona

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was killed overnight in a hit-and-run crash in Pomona, where an investigation continued.

Officers responded to the crash site just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Towne Avenue and Ninth Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian with major injuries. Life-saving measures were rendered by first responders, but the male victim died at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification to family members.

The suspect vehicle has not been located.

Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 6:50 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

