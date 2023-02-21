Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in Santa Ana; driver arrested

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning in Santa Ana. 

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of First Street and Figueroa Street, when a man walking in the eastbound lanes of First St. was struck by an unknown vehicle. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority first responders. 

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

After some investigation, detectives with Santa Ana Police Department were able to locate the vehicle parked at a residence nearby, where they took the driver into custody. 

They said that alcohol "appears to be a factor in the collision."

Anyone who witnesses the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact detectives at (714) 245-8215.

