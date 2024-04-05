Pedestrian killed by train in Westlake

A person fell onto the tracks at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Rail station Friday evening and was struck and killed by a train, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to the station around 9:20 p.m. Friday. LAPD said it was unclear what caused the person to fall onto the tracks, and detectives were conducting an investigation.

The pedestrian's name was being withheld by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pending notification of relatives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.