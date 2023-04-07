Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood Thursday evening. 

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m, when the woman was crossing the street near Keswick Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard when she was hit by the driver of a black truck, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

The victim, a woman in her 50s,  was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 9:43 PM

