Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood Thursday evening.
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m, when the woman was crossing the street near Keswick Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard when she was hit by the driver of a black truck, according to Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim, a woman in her 50s, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
