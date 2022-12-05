Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed by garbage truck in San Pedro

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A pedestrian was killed by a garbage truck in San Pedro early Monday morning.

LAPD officers responded to the incident at Pacific Ave. and 13th St. at 5:09 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck drivers stayed on scene for the investigation.

Pacific was closed between 13 and 14th streets during the investigation.

The victim is reportedly a local man in his 70s. He was reportedly struck in the crosswalk.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

First published on December 5, 2022 / 6:28 AM

