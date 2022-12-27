Pedestrian killed, 2 hit-and-run drivers flee scene

A male pedestrian was found dead after he was struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when he was struck by the first vehicle that left the scene, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center. The second vehicle struck him when he was on the pavement and the driver did not stop.

The age of the victim was not available but investigators believed he was probably homeless, the officer said.

Descriptions of the vehicles were not immediately available.