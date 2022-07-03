Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in North Hollywood hit-and-run

Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

The incident unfolded around 2:55 a.m. Sunday on Vineland Avenue between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street in North Hollywood.

It was there that the pedestrian who was in a wheelchair was crossing when he was struck by a dark-colored 4-door sedan. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a man in his 50s. His identity has been withheld pending notification of his loved ones.

Police said a reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone able to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036.