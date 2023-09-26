Pedestrian hit and killed in Mid-City

The California Highway Patrol was investigating after a male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Mid-City.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the westbound 10-Freeway at the Crenshaw on-ramp. Officers said it was unclear why the person was walking on the on-ramp.

It is not known at this time if the driver stopped at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the fatal traffic collision.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)