Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit and killed in Mid-City

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Pedestrian hit and killed in Mid-City
Pedestrian hit and killed in Mid-City 00:59

The California Highway Patrol was investigating after a male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Mid-City. 

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the westbound 10-Freeway at the Crenshaw on-ramp. Officers said it was unclear why the person was walking on the on-ramp. 

It is not known at this time if the driver stopped at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the fatal traffic collision.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 25, 2023 / 9:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.