Pedestrian hit and killed by semi-truck in Los Feliz

A person walking was struck and killed by a semi-truck outside a Los Feliz shopping center Saturday. 

It happened around 2:23 p.m. at Hollywood Blvd. and North Vermont Ave. The semi, labeled as a Sysco food truck, was near a strip mall exiting the parking lot and pulling out into the roadway when it hit a pedestrian, who was declared dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police said the driver remained at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

