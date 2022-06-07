Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro train in Hawthorne

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 7 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 7 AM Edition) 02:11

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a Metro train in Hawthorne. 

The collision occurred about a half a mile away from the Hawthorne Metro station at around 4 a.m., which is near the 4400 block of West 111th Street. 

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity or why they were on the train tracks. 

Occupants of the train were provided alternate transport by shuttle buses as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators surveyed the incident.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 9:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.