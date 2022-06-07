Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro train in Hawthorne

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a Metro train in Hawthorne.

The collision occurred about a half a mile away from the Hawthorne Metro station at around 4 a.m., which is near the 4400 block of West 111th Street.

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity or why they were on the train tracks.

Occupants of the train were provided alternate transport by shuttle buses as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators surveyed the incident.