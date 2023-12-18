Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Mid-City

A female pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Mid-City area over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. near Washington Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

Upon arrival, they found the woman who was struck by the driver of a silver Subaru Impreza. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

There was no information on her identity available.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 473-0234.