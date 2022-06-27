Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Fullerton

By CBSLA Staff

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Fullerton
A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fullerton Monday morning.

The crash was first reported at around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southgate Avenue and S. Harbor Boulevard. 

When Fullerton Police Department officers arrived at the scene they found one man lying in the street, suffering several serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

As a result of the ongoing investigation, FPD officers closed Harbor Boulevard in both directions between Hill and Knepp Avenues.  

Authorities were unable to provide any suspect or vehicle information. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 4:55 AM

