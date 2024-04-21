Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Santa Ana

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Santa Ana late Saturday.

It happened at around 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Bristol Street, according to Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving multiple calls of a person down in the road.

Upon arrival, officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel found an the unidentified man lying in the roadway next to a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators believe that the pedestrian was walking westbound across northbound lanes of Bristol Street when he was hit by a car traveling northbound.

The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with SAPD's investigation. They do not believe that drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Corporal D. Carrillo at (714) 245-8208.