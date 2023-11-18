Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Jefferson Park

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Jefferson Park early Saturday evening.

Officers were first dispatched to the scene at around 5:15 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

They found a man in his 80s who had been hit by a car traveling eastbound on Adams Boulevard.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the victim was running across the street in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist officers with their investigation.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.