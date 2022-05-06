Pedestrian dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver, Metro bus in Pico-Union area

Help is needed Friday to identify a driver who hit a man in the Pico-Union area, sending him into the path of a Metro bus.

(credit: Citizen app)

The crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday on Vermont Avenue at Pico Boulevard, according to the LAPD. Firefighters who responded to the scene tried to help the man, but he died at the scene.

The LAPD says a white sedan was driving southbound on Vermont Avenue when it hit the man, who had been running. The impact of the collision threw the man into the street, where he was hit by a Metro bus that was driving southbound on Vermont.

The driver of the white sedan did not remain at the scene, but the 41-year-old bus driver did, identifying himself to police and cooperating with the investigation, the LAPD said.

The pedestrian's name was not released pending notification of his family.

It's not clear if there were passengers on the bus, but no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact LAPD's West Traffic detectives at (213) 473-0234.