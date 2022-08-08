Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on 91 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on the 91 Freeway early Monday morning. 

According to California Highway Patrol, a driver called to report that they had struck a person while traveling along the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Central Avenue off-ramp at around 12:15 p.m. 

First responders declared the pedestrian, a man, dead at the scene. 

Investigators were unsure whether the man was walking on the freeway or if he had exited a vehicle. 

The driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation. 

As a result of the crash, CHP issued a Sigalert for all westbound lanes for about an hour, before opening the two left-most lanes. All lanes were reopened at around 4:15 a.m. 

First published on August 8, 2022 / 7:00 AM

