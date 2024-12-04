Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on 118 Freeway in Pacoima, creating lengthy lane closure

A deadly crash on the 118 Freeway left one person dead and a lengthy traffic backup in Pacoima on Wednesday evening.

It happened at around 7:50 p.m. on westbound lanes of SR-118 near the Glenoaks Boulevard ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators are unsure what led up to the crash, but at least one person was killed in the incident. They say the victim was a pedestrian.

It's unclear why they were on the freeway.

CHP issued a SigAlert for the four rightmost lanes for at least four hours for the area as their investigation continues.