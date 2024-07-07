Pedestrian critically injured in crash in Oxnard; probe underway

An investigation was underway in Oxnard after a pedestrian was critically injured in a traffic collision.

The crash unfolded around 9 p.m. Saturday at Rose Avenue an Lockwood Street. When police responded to the scene, they located the pedestrian with critical injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition after surgery.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. An initial investigation reveals that the pedestrian was crossing the street when a vehicle was traveling southbound with a green light.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.