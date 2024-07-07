Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian critically injured in crash in Oxnard; probe underway

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in Oxnard after a pedestrian was critically injured in a traffic collision.

The crash unfolded around 9 p.m. Saturday at Rose Avenue an Lockwood Street. When police responded to the scene, they located the pedestrian with critical injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition after surgery. 

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. An initial investigation reveals that the pedestrian was crossing the street when a vehicle was traveling southbound with a green light.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.