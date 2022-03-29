Paul George set to return Tuesday against Jazz; Out since December

After missing 43 games due to a torn UCL in his right elbow, Clippers star Paul George is expected to make his return to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Officially designated as "questionable" ahead of the contest, George partook in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Sunday before practicing with the team Monday.

In good standing with the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, PG is set to come back at the perfect time, as he could add additional fire to an offense that has been carried by the likes of Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and the newly acquired Norman Powell.

It's also notable that the Clippers have yet to suit up with a full roster, as both George and fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard have missed substantial time this season. Leonard who has yet to pay this season, and was expected to miss the remainder of the year and the playoffs due to a torn ACL.

Over the 26 games he did play prior to the injury to start the 2021-22 season, George was averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game with a .421 shooting percentage from the field.

In his time with the Clippers, much of which has been mired in injury, George has averaged 22.9 points with 6.4 total rebounds 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 128 games played. He's also been named to one All-Star Game with Los Angeles.

Overall, he's a seven-time All-Star with six All-NBA team designations and four All-Defensive Team nods.