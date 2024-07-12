Pauba Fire burns more than 100 acres, prompts evacuations in Temecula

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Temecula as a 100 acre brush fire burns near homes.

The fire, dubbed the "Pauba Fire" was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday near Pauba Road and Los Caballos Road, just north of Highway 79 near Vail Lake, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

It's unclear what started the fire, but crews from Riverside County, Hemet Fire Department and the San Diego County Fire Department are all working together to battle the flames, which they say are burning at a moderate rate upslope on hills in the area.

Water-dropping helicopters and some Cal Fire air tankers are assisting in the firefight, which crews said had started to slow down at around 2:45 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has closed Pauba Road between Highway 79 to the south and De Portola Road to the north for public safety as crews work to contain the fire.

The mandatory evacuation order was issued for Vail Lake and Butterfield Lake Estates, while residents living north of Highway 79, east of Anza Road, west of Sage Road and Wilson Creek and south of Avenida Bravura were warned to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

A care and reception center has been established at Temecula Valley High School at 31555 Rancho Vista Road, while evacuated campers and RVs can move to Lake Skinner Campground, located at 37701 Warren Road.

Evacuated animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue.

As of 4 p.m., crews report that the fire has consumed 102 acres and is 0% contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.