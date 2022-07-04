Pat Harvey and Evelyn Taft host AmericaFest Celebration at the Rose Bowl

Fourth of July festivities continue in Pasadena for the 96th annual AmericaFest Celebration, held at the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium. CBS Los Angeles' own news anchor Pat Harvey and meteorologist Evelyn Taft will host the day's events, beginning at 5 p.m.

Rose Bowl Stadium

The celebration, widely regarded to be one of the largest in the nation, is "going bigger than ever by celebrating all week long," according to Meredith Thomas, the Rose Bowl Stadium Director of Communications.

The week-long event precedes the Palomino Festival scheduled for July 9.

"The Rose Bowl is so iconic for many things, but the annual AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl is an event that brings all of Pasadena and beyond together," said Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo. "The importance of community is so vital to our city and having the opportunity to celebrate the venue's Centennial Celebration with an event like this is truly remarkable."

As the Rose Bowl celebrates its 100th anniversary a bevy of entertainment is planned including a freestyle motocross show.

Live musicians include Drake Milligan, Tia Simone, Ellee Duke and Haylee Joe.

The fireworks show, performed by Rialto's Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, will light up the night sky in what is considered to be the largest fireworks display on the West Coast. The company has produced shows for various Super Bowls and Olympic Games.